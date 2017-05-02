What we know about the missing US man and his girlfriend found dead in Belize

A U.S. man and his Canadian girlfriend, who had been missing in the Central American nation of Belize, were found dead Monday afternoon, according to police.

Autopsies are set to be performed today on Drew DeVoursney, 36, of Atlanta, and girlfriend Francesca Matus, 52, of Toronto.

Police have yet to release any information on what they believe may have happened, but here's what we do know about their disappearance and death:

The couple had been reported missing by a friend

Joseph Milholen, a friend of the couple, ventured to Matus' home in the Corozal District of Belize Friday to take her to the airport, he told police. She had been scheduled to fly to a different home in her native Toronto.

Milholen told police in Belize that Matus was not at her home when he got there, and her car was gone.

DeVoursney's bicycle, he said, was parked in her driveway.

Milholen told authorities that the last time he saw the pair alive was on Thursday at Scotty's Bar and Grill in Corozal Town, Belize.

They were described by friends as being "well-liked," according to a report in the CBC.

Car allegedly found in a field

Matus owned a white 1998 Isuzu Rodeo, which was found roughly 10 miles from Scotty's bar, sitting in a remote sugar cane field, according to DeVoursney's brother David, who spoke to Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the case.

Drew DeVoursney had been expected to fly home to Atlanta later this week, according to the paper.

His brother told ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV prior to Monday's discovery that what happened to the couple at the bar "is a complete mystery."

Three countries involved

In addition to Belize, two other countries have been pulled into the mystery because of the nationalities of the deceased.

Global Affairs Canada, a department of the Canadian government, told ABC News previously that it was aware of reports of a missing Canadian citizen in Belize, and that it was providing consular assistance to her family and was in contact with local authorities.

A U.S. State Department official said the department was aware of the reports as well but had no further comment.

Drew DeVoursney is a former Marine who completed multiple tours of duty in Iraq, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

