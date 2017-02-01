This playful puppy recently found himself in quite the "ruff" situation after poking his head through a wheel in his owner's yard in Montana.

The owner had left the "inquisitive" coonhound named Blaze outside in his yard for a few hours on Monday. When he came home, he found Blaze "in a very precarious position" with his head stuck in a wheel, the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

The owner took him to a veterinary hospital, which then called the fire department for help.

Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department

"With a lot of coconut oil, patience, a lot of ear tucking, and some powerful skin-pulling, Blaze’s head was quickly and successfully extricated from the tire wheel," the fire department said.

Firefighter Zach Osborne pulled the puppy out of the wheel with his "brute strength" and "without the use of tools," the fire department wrote.

Blaze had "minor neck swelling" but was otherwise OK, according to the fire department.

The pup "remained calm, cool and collected throughout the ordeal" and he "did not make a sound," the fire department said.

Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department

"Hopefully this was a valuable lesson for young Blaze, and we won’t have to respond to any more menacing incidents involving this playful puppy," the fire department added.