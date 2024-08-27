Police found a note "written by the suspect" at the scene, the chief said.

Female student at Rice University killed in dorm room on first day of classes

A female student at Texas' Rice University was shot and killed on Monday by a man authorities said she had been in a "dating relationship" with.

University police responded to a request for a welfare check around 4:30 p.m. local time and found the student, who was identified as Andrea Rodriguez Avila, deceased in her room. Police also discovered an "unidentified male with a self-inflicted … gunshot wound, who was not a member of the Rice community," school president Reginald DesRoches told the media.

Chief of Police for Rice, Clemente Rodriguez, confirmed police found a note "written by the suspect" at the scene, leading to their belief that the male shot Avila.

"In general terms, it was a lot about their relationship, and then obviously they were having a troubled relationship at this time," he said of the note, adding that officials believe it was a "dating relationship."

DesRoches said the "Rice campus is safe, and there is no immediate threat” to the community.

"And tonight, we will wrap our arms around our students," he added.