From Moonwalk to Catwalk: Buzz Aldrin Models at New York Fashion Week

Jan 31, 2017, 4:02 PM ET
PHOTO: Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot on Apollo 11 and second man to walk on the Moon, walks the runway during the Nick Graham fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York, Jan. 31, 2017.Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Buzz Aldrin strutted his stuff on the catwalk as he modeled new designs during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

The shiny silver bomber jacket Aldrin donned for designer Nick Graham's show appeared akin to a futuristic spacesuit. The show's theme was "Life on Mars: Fall-Winter 2035," according to Women's Wear Daily, and featured Graham's take on fashion in outer space.

PHOTO: Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin relaxes backstage during the Nick Graham fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York Jan. 31, 2017.Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Aldrin appeared comfortable in his chic duds. On Twitter, the 87-year-old astronaut, who closed the show, wrote that walking the runway was "as easy as walking on the moon."

In his 2013 book, "Mission to Mars: My Vision for Space Exploration," Aldrin wrote that he envisions humans living on Mars by 2035.

"Nick’s collection is very Mars-friendly, and every astronaut should look their best when they land there," he told WWD earlier this month.

PHOTO: Nick Graham, Buzz Aldrin and Bill Nye pose on the runway at the Nick Graham NYFW Mens F/W 17 show on Jan. 31, 2017 in New York.JP Yim/Getty Images
Everyone's favorite "Science Guy," Bill Nye, made an appearance as well, serving as a show narrator. Nye wore a shiny charcoal tuxedo jacket adorned with an astronomy-inspired print. The outfit was not without personal touch; Nye donned his signature bow tie as well.

PHOTO: Bill Nye walks the runway at the Nick Graham NYFW Mens F/W 17 show on Jan. 31, 2017 in New York.JP Yim/Getty Images
On Twitter, Nye wrote that he was "trying" his best at his new gig.

In 1969, Aldrin became the second man to ever walk the moon when he landed there on Apollo 11.

Aldrin's adventure-seeking ways have stayed with him long since his astronaut career ended, and he often documents his travels on social media.

In December, Aldrin was hospitalized after he was medically evacuated from the South Pole.