From Moonwalk to Catwalk: Buzz Aldrin Models at New York Fashion Week

Buzz Aldrin strutted his stuff on the catwalk as he modeled new designs during New York Fashion Week: Men's.
The shiny silver bomber jacket Aldrin donned for designer Nick Graham's show appeared akin to a futuristic spacesuit. The show's theme was "Life on Mars: Fall-Winter 2035," according to Women's Wear Daily, and featured Graham's take on fashion in outer space.
Aldrin appeared comfortable in his chic duds. On Twitter, the 87-year-old astronaut, who closed the show, wrote that walking the runway was "as easy as walking on the moon."
Walking the runway for @itsnickgraham #Mars collection WAS as easy as walking on the moon. #NYFWM pic.twitter.com/iTxgOuFLrU— Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 31, 2017
In his 2013 book, "Mission to Mars: My Vision for Space Exploration," Aldrin wrote that he envisions humans living on Mars by 2035.
"Nick’s collection is very Mars-friendly, and every astronaut should look their best when they land there," he told WWD earlier this month.
Everyone's favorite "Science Guy," Bill Nye, made an appearance as well, serving as a show narrator. Nye wore a shiny charcoal tuxedo jacket adorned with an astronomy-inspired print. The outfit was not without personal touch; Nye donned his signature bow tie as well.
On Twitter, Nye wrote that he was "trying" his best at his new gig.
I'm trying my best. https://t.co/ryrAu2OnaA— Bill Nye (@BillNye) January 31, 2017
In 1969, Aldrin became the second man to ever walk the moon when he landed there on Apollo 11.
Aldrin's adventure-seeking ways have stayed with him long since his astronaut career ended, and he often documents his travels on social media.
Contemplating and plotting the future as I head to NY. pic.twitter.com/FuxHWbUOd7— Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 30, 2017
In December, Aldrin was hospitalized after he was medically evacuated from the South Pole.