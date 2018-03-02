Police in tiny West Brookfield, Massachusetts, discovered the disturbing scene of the bodies of a mother and three children when making a wellness check at a home Thursday afternoon.

Worcester District Attorney Joe Early said West Brookfield police were responding to a well-being check at a suburban home in the town when the adult woman and her children, ages 2, 5 and 7, were found dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Early said the deaths were being treated as "suspicious," but cautioned state police had just started their investigation.

Authorities would not comment on the nature of the residents' deaths.

"I must remind everyone that it is very, very early in this investigation and there are a lot of questions that still need to be answered," Early said.