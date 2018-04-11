New York City authorities are working to determine how a 26-year-old woman’s dismembered body turned up in a Brooklyn park this week, according to a police source.

Brandy Odom’s torso was found in Canarsie Park Monday night, the source said, while her arms and legs were found Tuesday.

Patricia Smith made the discovery Monday night while walking her dog in the park, where spiky black hair caught her attention, ABC New York City station WABC-TV reported.

"I came back and looked closer," Smith said, "and it was the body of a female with her limbs removed."

Police have identified the woman as Odom, of Brooklyn, police said.

A motive has not been determined, the police source said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of her death, police said.

"We do our normal walk here every Tuesday," resident Michele Brown told WABC. "We're just heartbroken, all of us. My heart aches."