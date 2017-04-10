Mountain lion invades California home

Apr 10, 2017, 9:53 AM ET
VIDEO: An unwanted visitor forced a family to take cover in their kitchen pantry.PlayKXTV
WATCH Family avoids cat-astrophe after mountain lion invades home

One California family is taking a deep breath after dealing with an unwanted visitor at their home in Pollock Pines.

Homeowner Mark Dolph told ABC station KXTV that he was making dinner when he heard a commotion. Deciding to check out the source of the disturbance, he saw the family's felines running scared and soon encountered a much larger cat: a mountain lion.

Roaming mountain lion prompts lockdown at Los Angeles high school

Famous mountain lion Evicted from house

See the rare photo of a mountain lion perched atop power pole

Armed with only a piñata bat, Dolph called for his family to retreat into the kitchen pantry and he called 911.

“It was pretty stressful,” Dolph admitted.

The big cat managed to break a few dishes and turn on the kitchen faucet, but it was gone when police arrived 30 minutes later.