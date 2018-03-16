Mudslide in Malibu may block road for several days

PHOTO: Workers prepare to free a trapped car from tons of debris after mudslides from heavy rain overnight caused the closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Malibu, Calif., March 15, 2018.PlayReed Saxon/AP
A mudslide in Malibu, California, Thursday morning closed down a road, potentially for several more days.

PHOTO: Workers clear mud and debris from under a trapped car after mudslides from heavy rain overnight caused the closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, a key mountain highway over the Santa Monica Mountains, above Malibu, Calif., March 15, 2018.Reed Saxon/AP
Workers clear mud and debris from under a trapped car after mudslides from heavy rain overnight caused the closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, a key mountain highway over the Santa Monica Mountains, above Malibu, Calif., March 15, 2018.

Storms also brought as much as 16 inches of snow to the Sierra Nevada Mountains over the last 24 hours.

Snow and high-wind alerts have been issued in 18 states from California all the way to West Virginia.

Snow and wind alerts have been issued in 18 states.ABC News
With two storm systems looming, the first of those this morning is stretching all the way from the Gulf Coast to the Upper Plains, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the south and more heavy snow in the north.

This morning, a storm is stretching from the Gulf Coast all the way to the Upper Plains.ABC News
By this afternoon and evening, showers and severe storms are expected from Missouri to Louisiana. Some of the rainstorms may contain damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Up north, snowfall will spread from the Dakotas into Iowa.

This afternoon later this evening, showers and some severe storms are expected from Missouri to Louisiana.ABC News
By Saturday, that storm system will weaken but still bring mixed precipitation from Illinois to West Virginia. The Southeast may see some stronger storms as well.

A storm system will bring mixed precipitation from Illinois to West Virginia on Saturday.ABC News
A second storm moving out slowly from the Rockies may bring severe weather to the central and southern U.S. on Monday. That could mean more snow for the northern Plains.

A strong storm likely will threaten the central and southern U.S. on Monday.ABC News
That system on Tuesday will be moving east and develop into a coastal storm, bringing showers and snow to the mid-Atlantic region and Northeast.

By Tuesday, the system will begin developing into a coastal storm.ABC News
By Wednesday or Thursday, the Interstate-95 corridor could see more heavy snow.

Heavy snow may be possible along the Eastern seaboard next week.ABC News
