Multiple gunshot victims reported at San Bernardino elementary school, officials say

Apr 10, 2017, 2:13 PM ET
PHOTO: North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., is pictured in a 2012 Google Street View image.PlayGoogle Maps/File
Multiple victims are being treated for gunshot wounds at a school in San Bernardino, California, according to local officials.

At least four people are being treated for their injuries at North Park Elementary School, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan wrote on Twitter. The suspect is "possibly down," Burguan said.

One of the injured includes a teacher, San Bernardino City Schools Communications Officer Maria Garcia told ABC News.

Two students have been transported to the hospital, Burguan added. A helicopter landed on campus to treat victims, Garcia said.

Police believe the shooting, which happened in a classroom, to be a murder-suicide, Burguan said.

The school is currently on lockdown, and other area schools have been placed on precautionary lockdown, Garcia said. Students at the school are be taking to Cajon High School for safety, Burguan said.

Helicopter footage from ABC Los Angeles station KABC shows students gathered near an exterior fence on campus. The footage also shows law enforcement canvassing the campus parking lot.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.