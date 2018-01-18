A member of the U.S. Marshals Service was shot and killed Thursday morning while serving an arrest warrant at a home in Pennsylvania's capital, the mayor said.

The U.S. marshal was part of a task force serving the warrant at a home in a residential neighborhood of Harrisburg. The marshal was among at least three officers who were shot when a barrage of gunfire broke out there, Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse said.

A Harrisburg police officer, who was wounded in the gunfight, "bravely returned fire" and critically injured the unidentified gunman, Papenfuse said.

"Harrisburg mourns the loss this morning of a U.S. Marshal who died protecting our residents," the mayor said in a statement Thursday morning. "An investigation is underway, and Harrisburg police are cooperating with federal and county law enforcement officials."

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said the first gunshots erupted around 6:10 a.m. ET at a house in the area of 18th and Mulberry streets.

"The person who used the force is not at large," Chardo told reporters.

Neighbors told ABC affiliate WHTM they heard dozens of shots fired.

Harrisburg Police Chief Thomas Carter would not release the names of any injured officers and said he was trying to notify families.

