One person is dead and 13 others were injured in a car crash in Times Square in New York City today, sources said.

13 total patients currently reported at scene of motor vehicle accident in Times Square pic.twitter.com/ySwtL6ZLoc — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

A city official said it appears to be an accident.

The driver is in custody, according to a law enforcement source.

The FDNY said the collision took place at 45th Street and Broadway.

Jeremy Schultz/Reuters

The car appeared to catch fire after crashing. Emergency vehicles are at the scene.

Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare. Expect delays in the area. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

The conditions of those injured are unknown, ABC station WABC in New York said.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.