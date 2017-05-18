1 dead, 13 injured in car crash in Times Square: Sources

May 18, 2017, 12:18 PM ET
PHOTO: An image posted to Twitter by Josh Silverman shows the scene of a motor vehicle accident in the Times Square neighborhood of New York, May 18, 2017.PlayBad_Episode/Twitter
One person is dead and 13 others were injured in a car crash in Times Square in New York City today, sources said.

A city official said it appears to be an accident.

The driver is in custody, according to a law enforcement source.

The FDNY said the collision took place at 45th Street and Broadway.

PHOTO: First responders are assisting injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017.Jeremy Schultz/Reuters
First responders are assisting injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017.

The car appeared to catch fire after crashing. Emergency vehicles are at the scene.

The conditions of those injured are unknown, ABC station WABC in New York said.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.