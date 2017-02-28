Murder suspect mistakenly released from Chicago jail

Illinois police are searching for a murder suspect that was mistakenly released from state custody, officials said Monday.

Garrett Glover, 29, was released from the Illinois Department of Corrections on Monday after being sentenced in connection to an attempted armed robbery case, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart's office said in a statement.

Authorities determined on Friday that he had already served enough time to be eligible for parole in that case and he was released.

Instead, he should have been returned to the Cook County Jail in Chicago as he awaits trial in a murder case, which is unrelated to the armed robbery charges, the Sheriff’s office said.

Glover was charged with murder in the Sept. 5, 2012, shooting of Larry Porter, 25, who had just become a father that day, according to ABC News affiliate WLS-TV, which spoke with sources close to the victim.

"It's crazy because when the baby grows up, he's gonna have to say, 'My daddy died the same day I was born,'" Robert Staples, a friend of Porter's, told WLS-TV on Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office said it is “investigating the circumstances surrounding his release,” according to the statement.

Glover set to appear in court in April for a hearing in the murder case, according to WLS-TV.

Aiding a fugitive is a felony punishable by as many as three years in prison, police warned, asking that anyone with information connected to the case call 773-674-0169.