Mysterious photo of girl has people talking about ghosts

A blurry image of what appears to be a young girl walking in the woods of Cambridge, New York, has generated chatter about the spirit world.

The snapshot, captured by a trail camera placed on a recently-purchased piece of land, is drawing mixed opinions from the locals.

“I think it’s a ghost,” one Cambridge resident told ABC Albany affiliate WTEN-TV.

“There’s some creepy stuff in this town,” resident Andrew Banas told WTEN.

Chief George Bell told WTEN that the image is real and doubts that there’s any merit to talk about the supernatural.

‘I’ve lived here all my life, number one. Never heard of such a thing. Never heard of a ghost running around the woods,” Bell told WTEN-TV.

The Cambridge Police Department says they they've received calls and emails about the photo and are still trying to identify the girl.