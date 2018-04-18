Nanny found guilty of stabbing 2 children to death in New York apartment

Apr 18, 2018, 4:23 PM ET
PHOTO: Yoselyn Ortega listens to closing statements in her murder trial in New York, April 16, 2018.PlayWABC
WATCH Nanny found guilty of stabbing 2 children to death in New York apartment

A New York City nanny has been found guilty of the murders of two young children who were stabbed to death in their idyllic Upper West Side apartment.

Yoselyn Ortega had worked for Marina and Kevin Krim for two years when she killed 6-year-old Lulu Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim on Oct. 25, 2012.

PHOTO: Photographs of the two children allegedly stabbed by their nanny are displayed alongside balloons and stuffed animals at a memorial outside the apartment building were they lived in New York City, Oct. 27, 2012.Mary Altaffer/AP, FILE
Photographs of the two children allegedly stabbed by their nanny are displayed alongside balloons and stuffed animals at a memorial outside the apartment building were they lived in New York City, Oct. 27, 2012.

She was found guilty on two counts each of first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

She had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

PHOTO: Yoselyn Ortega listens to court proceedings during the first day of her murder trial for the deaths of the two children in her care, in New York City, March 1, 2018. . WYNY-TV/Pool Photo via AP
Yoselyn Ortega listens to court proceedings during the first day of her murder trial for the deaths of the two children in her care, in New York City, March 1, 2018. .

Nanny accused of stabbing 2 children to death: Lawyers give closing arguments of intent vs. insanity

At nanny murder trial, mother recounts 'horror' of seeing her 2 kids dead: 'She killed my best friends'

Parents who lost 2 children in alleged nanny attack explain how creativity helped them heal

Parents of murdered kids in nanny case filled with 'hope' over new pregnancy

The day of the crime, Marina Krim came home after taking her then-3-year-old daughter, Nessie, to a swim class and opened her bathroom door to find "the bloodied, lifeless bodies of her 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son ... their eyes open, covered in blood," Assistant District Attorney Courtney Groves said in opening statements last month.

Ortega, who was standing in the bathroom, then stabbed herself in the neck, according to Groves.

PHOTO: Yoselyn Ortega listens to closing statements in her murder trial in New York, April 16, 2018.WABC
Yoselyn Ortega listens to closing statements in her murder trial in New York, April 16, 2018.

Marina Krim grabbed Nessie and ran out of the apartment and the doorman called 911, prosecutors said. Marina Krim, who testified for the prosecution, said that moment she was screaming uncontrollably and saying, "I just saw my kids dead."

"I was destroyed," Marina Krim said on the stand. "She killed my best friends."

Ortega's defense attorney Valerie Van Leer-Greenberg had argued that her client was mentally ill and was "suffering from severe psychosis" and "dissociation" at the time of the killings.

Ortega is set to be sentenced May 14.

Comments