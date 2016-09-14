The 19th and newest museum of the Smithsonian Institution will welcome visitors later this month.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture is set to open its doors to the public in the nation’s capital on Sept. 24, 2016. ABC News is taking you inside the museum to preview the space before opening day. But before you go, here is what you need to know.

The Basics

The effort to build the museum began over 100 years ago in 1915 and included the efforts of presidents and Congress. According to Dr. David Skorton, 13th Secretary of the Smithsonian, black Civil War veterans first suggested the museum a century ago, but it had to await the 21st century and for Congress to pass legislation in 2003 before plans to make the museum a reality took shape.

"The museum opens as race and culture differences dominate the national discourse," Skorton said. "This museum will contribute to the conversation."

Lonnie Bunch, founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, said the goal of the museum is to show everyone how the African-American experience has affected them.

"This is a story for us all, not just one community," Bunch said.

The 400,000-square-foot museum sits on America's front lawn, the National Mall, at the corner of Constitution Avenue and 14th Street, across from the Washington Monument. It includes 12 inaugural exhibitions grouped around three main themes: history, community and culture and include an exhibit about the museum’s evolution.

The unique style of the museum stands in stark contrast to the other marble and columned buildings along the National Mall. The three-tiered building boasts 70,000 square feet of bronze-colored cast-aluminum outer panels weighing 230 tons. The museum is open 364 days a year, closing only on Christmas Day.

What's Inside

The museum includes an education and technology center, cafe, museum store, a welcome center, orientation theater, a contemplative court and the Oprah Winfrey Theater. The theater is named after Winfrey in recognition of her total contribution of $13 million to the museum. The 350-seat theater is one of the largest spaces in the museum where visitors can listen to performers, scholars and leaders to gain a better understanding of African-American history and culture.

When the museum was established in 2003, it did not have a single artifact, a site in Washington, D.C., or architect, according to the Smithsonian Institute. When the museum opens later this month, it will have on display more than 3,000 artifacts.

"Objects were donated by people eager to share parts of history with the public," Skorton said.

Highlights from the collections include a dress civil rights activist Rosa Parks was making shortly before her 1955 arrest, Michael Jackson’s fedora, a Tuskegee airplane used to train African-American pilots during World War II and a segregation-era southern railway car from the 1920s.

The railroad car and a prison tower are exhibits that were installed before the building was complete, so the museum was essentially built around those two items.

How to Visit

The opening of the museum is attracting a high number of visitors. As a result, the museum is offering timed passes to the general public to offer a smooth visit for self-guided tours. Tickets are sold out for opening weekend and through the month of October. There are six passes available per order and every visitor, including infants, need a timed pass, which are free. Each timed pass has a unique entry code and can only be used once.

Get tickets to The National Museum of African American History and Culture

The museum is cautioning visitors to be prepared for large crowds and extended wait times. According to Bunch security opening day will be a collaborative effort with the Smithsonian, park service and secrete service.

A free three-day festival will mark the museum’s opening on Friday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25., and will include President Obama and the first lady. The president will deliver remarks during the museum ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 24, and will be joined by distinguished guests, including former President George W. Bush and Mrs. Laura Bush. The occasion will include readings of African-American literature and musical performances, as well as a performance by jazz musician Wynton Marsalis.