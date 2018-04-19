Navy sailor, 24, goes missing in Connecticut

A United States Navy sailor has been reported missing in Connecticut after police say he left home and vanished.

Jacob Tyler, 24, was last seen leaving his home in Groton Tuesday morning, the Groton Police Department said Wednesday.

Taylor is an ensign serving aboard the submarine USS North Dakota homeported at the Naval Submarine Base in New London, Connecticut, a Navy spokesperson told ABC News.

Groton Police Department

Police said he left his home on his blue 2014 Honda CBR motorcycle with Connecticut license plate 00KSVK.

Groton Police Department

The Navy is working closely with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and local authorities in support the search, the Navy spokesperson added.

Tyler has blonde hair and blue eyes and stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs about 220 pounds, police said.

It's not known what he was wearing when he went missing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Groton Town Police Department at (860) 441-6712.