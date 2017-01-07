The guest list at the Obamas' farewell party Friday night had as much star power as a Hollywood awards ceremony.

Although the White House has been mum about who was slated to attend, many party-goers took to their social media accounts to post photos of themselves heading to the blowout bash, while others were photographed arriving at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Guests were prohibited from bringing their cell phones inside the party.

Among those spotted arriving at the White House, according to eyewitness accounts posted on social media, were George and Amal Clooney, Meryl Streep, Lena Dunham, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Paul McCartney, Steve Harvey, Tyler Perry, Al Roker, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Bradley Cooper, Anna Wintour, Gloria Estefan, Jon Hamm, Stevie Wonder, Jason Sudeikis, Robert DeNiro, Al Sharpton and Lena Dunham.

Musician-actor Nick Jonas posted on Instagram a photo of himself with his "Kingdom" co-star Jonathan Tucker, writing, "Straight off the plane to the White House."

Straight off the plane to the White House... A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:17pm PST

Singer Jordin Sparks also took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with her father, writing, "Getting to take my Dad to the White House...Priceless. Soooo excited! Cheers! *drops mic*."

Getting to take my Dad to the White House...Priceless. Soooo excited! Cheers! *drops mic* A photo posted by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on Jan 6, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Jay Pharoah posted a photo on Instagram of himself with singer Kelly Rowland, rapper Wale, Usher and NBA star Carmelo Anthony's wife La La Anthony, writing "All that Ebony at the White House Ayyyyyyyeeeee..We looking like the last episode of 106 & Park out this Bih??????."