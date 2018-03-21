Nor'easter by the numbers: The latest on snow totals, flight cancellations and more

It may be spring, but a fourth nor'easter in less than three weeks is hitting the East Coast today, bringing snow and gusty winds to the major Northeast cities.

Here is a closer look at today's storm by the numbers:

Flight cancellations

Over 3,500 flights have been canceled within, into or out of the United States today, according to aviation data services company Flightaware.

With four back-to-back nor'easters causing over 10,000 cancellations, this month has been the worst March for cancellations in several years.

Shuttered schools

Public schools in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., are closed today.

Federal offices are also closed in D.C., as well as state offices in New Jersey.

Car crashes

The snow has already brought treacherous driving conditions to the mid-Atlantic, including this rollover crash in Pennsylvania.

Driver hurt after car rolled on Casey Highway near Archbald this AM. Right at edge of dry road/slick road. She was taken to the hospital with what appear to be non life-threatening injuries. @WNEP @WNEPWeather pic.twitter.com/1arlVoPYii — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) March 21, 2018

State police in Maryland said they responded to 408 crashes from Tuesday morning to this morning.

In Virginia, state police said they responded to 250 crashes in less than 10 hours this morning. State troopers are urging drivers to stay off the roads.

VSP Troopers have responded to 250 crashes across #Virginia since midnight. Delay travel or end up like this driver...stuck on I-66 in Fairfax Co in #NorthernVA. https://t.co/oUYbn0cLC8 for road conditions. @VaDOTNOVA pic.twitter.com/J2FoktpULZ — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) March 21, 2018

How do you think your driving skills measure up against snow? Don't risk it. Almost up to a foot already at the VSP Augusta County #Virginia Area Office. Please avoid traveling, if possible. @VaDOTStaunton @AugustaCountyVA pic.twitter.com/8SkEqz5n04 — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) March 21, 2018

Snowfall so far

Six to 13 inches of snow fell from the Ohio Valley through central Pennsylvania as of this morning.

Potential snow totals

Snow totals may reach: 2 to 4 inches in Washington, D.C.; 7 to 10 inches in Philadelphia; 5 to 8 inches in New York City; and 5 to 7 inches in Boston.

Salt

Boston, which is still bracing for the snow to hit, is prepared for what's to come: The city has 28,000 tons of salt to treat the roads to help keep drivers safe.

