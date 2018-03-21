Nor'easter by the numbers: The latest on snow totals, flight cancellations and more

Mar 21, 2018, 11:02 AM ET
PHOTO: Pedestrians weather the latest storm to hit the U.S. east coast, March 21, 2018, in Washington, DC.PlayEric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH What is a Nor'easter storm?

It may be spring, but a fourth nor'easter in less than three weeks is hitting the East Coast today, bringing snow and gusty winds to the major Northeast cities.

Here is a closer look at today's storm by the numbers:

Flight cancellations

Over 3,500 flights have been canceled within, into or out of the United States today, according to aviation data services company Flightaware.

With four back-to-back nor'easters causing over 10,000 cancellations, this month has been the worst March for cancellations in several years.

PHOTO: Delta flight monitor shows cancelled flights at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, March 21, 2018.Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
Delta flight monitor shows cancelled flights at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, March 21, 2018.

Shuttered schools

Public schools in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., are closed today.

Federal offices are also closed in D.C., as well as state offices in New Jersey.

PHOTO: Pedestrians cross 16th Street near the White House (background) during the latest storm to hit the U.S. east coast, March 21, 2018, in Washington, DC.Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images
Pedestrians cross 16th Street near the White House (background) during the latest storm to hit the U.S. east coast, March 21, 2018, in Washington, DC.

PHOTO: Pedestrians weather the latest storm to hit the U.S. east coast, March 21, 2018, in Washington, DC.Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Pedestrians weather the latest storm to hit the U.S. east coast, March 21, 2018, in Washington, DC.

Car crashes

The snow has already brought treacherous driving conditions to the mid-Atlantic, including this rollover crash in Pennsylvania.

State police in Maryland said they responded to 408 crashes from Tuesday morning to this morning.

In Virginia, state police said they responded to 250 crashes in less than 10 hours this morning. State troopers are urging drivers to stay off the roads.

Snowfall so far

Six to 13 inches of snow fell from the Ohio Valley through central Pennsylvania as of this morning.

PHOTO: Cars travel through light snow in South Hackensack, N.J., March 21, 2018.Seth Wenig/AP
Cars travel through light snow in South Hackensack, N.J., March 21, 2018.

Potential snow totals

Snow totals may reach: 2 to 4 inches in Washington, D.C.; 7 to 10 inches in Philadelphia; 5 to 8 inches in New York City; and 5 to 7 inches in Boston.

PHOTO: A woman walks through the snow during a winter noreaster storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, March 21, 2018. Brendan McDermid/Reuters
A woman walks through the snow during a winter nor'easter storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, March 21, 2018.

Salt

Boston, which is still bracing for the snow to hit, is prepared for what's to come: The city has 28,000 tons of salt to treat the roads to help keep drivers safe.

PHOTO: ABC News Linzie Janis reports from a massive pile of salt in Boston.ABC News
ABC News' Linzie Janis reports from a massive pile of salt in Boston.

ABC News' Erin Keohane contributed to this report.

