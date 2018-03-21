More than 3,000 flights canceled as spring nor'easter slams Northeast

More than 3,500 flights have been cancelled today as yet another nor'easter crushes the Northeast, bringing heavy winds, sleet and as much as 13 inches of snow to some areas.

With back-to-back-to-back-back nor’easters having caused more than 10,000 cancellations, this has been the worst month of March for travelers in several years, according to Flightaware.

The storm, the fourth in about three weeks, is forecast to be more prolonged than the three previous, according to the National Weather Service, which warned of possible blizzard conditions in some spots.

Areas between the Ohio Valley and central Pennsylvania had already received between 6 and 13 inches of snow as the storm system made its way into the Northeast.

Snowfall was reported in Cincinnati, Louisville and through most of West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia by sunrise Wednesday. Philadelphia, Washington and New York received a bit of a wintery mix.

The snow should continue into Boston until after dark, which is when much of the accumulation is expected to take place.

Snow totals may reach: 2 to 4 inches in Washington, D.C.; 7 to 10 inches in Philadelphia; 5 to 8 inches in New York City; and 5 to 7 inches in Boston.