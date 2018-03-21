More than 3,000 flights canceled as spring nor'easter slams Northeast

Mar 21, 2018, 10:34 AM ET
PHOTO: A worker shovels a sidewalk during the latest storm to hit the U.S. east coast, March 21, 2018, in Washington, DC.PlayMandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH More than 3,000 flights canceled because of winter storm

More than 3,500 flights have been cancelled today as yet another nor'easter crushes the Northeast, bringing heavy winds, sleet and as much as 13 inches of snow to some areas.

With back-to-back-to-back-back nor’easters having caused more than 10,000 cancellations, this has been the worst month of March for travelers in several years, according to Flightaware.

Southwest Airlines flights are displayed on an arrivals and departures board at Newark Liberty International Airport, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Newark, N.J. A spring noreaster is starting to slam the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more The Associated Press
Southwest Airlines flights are displayed on an arrivals and departures board at Newark Liberty International Airport, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Newark, N.J. A spring nor'easter is starting to slam the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more

4th nor'easter hits East Coast in less than 3 weeks: What to know about this type of storm

The storm, the fourth in about three weeks, is forecast to be more prolonged than the three previous, according to the National Weather Service, which warned of possible blizzard conditions in some spots.

PHOTO: A pedestrian walks through a late season snow storm in New York City, March 21, 2018.Lucas Jackson/Reuters
A pedestrian walks through a late season snow storm in New York City, March 21, 2018.

PHOTO: Pedestrians weather the latest storm to hit the U.S. east coast, March 21, 2018, in Washington, DC.Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images
Pedestrians weather the latest storm to hit the U.S. east coast, March 21, 2018, in Washington, DC.

Areas between the Ohio Valley and central Pennsylvania had already received between 6 and 13 inches of snow as the storm system made its way into the Northeast.

People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another powerful storm bore down on the Northeast on TThe Associated Press
People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another powerful storm bore down on the Northeast on T

A man walks through falling snow Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Philadelphia. The National Weather Service says a powerful storm packing heavy, wet snow and strong winds could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some locations on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt SThe Associated Press
A man walks through falling snow Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Philadelphia. The National Weather Service says a powerful storm packing heavy, wet snow and strong winds could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some locations on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt S

Snowfall was reported in Cincinnati, Louisville and through most of West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia by sunrise Wednesday. Philadelphia, Washington and New York received a bit of a wintery mix.

The snow should continue into Boston until after dark, which is when much of the accumulation is expected to take place.

Snow totals may reach: 2 to 4 inches in Washington, D.C.; 7 to 10 inches in Philadelphia; 5 to 8 inches in New York City; and 5 to 7 inches in Boston.

Comments