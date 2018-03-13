Nor'easter pummels Boston as Seattle experiences record heat

Mar 13, 2018, 4:17 PM ET
PHOTO: As heavy snow falls, a plow truck clears Route 102 during a winter storm in Chester, N.H., March 13, 2018.PlayCharles Krupa/AP
It's official: Boston is in the middle of a blizzard as the Northeast gets slammed with the third nor'easter in nearly two weeks.

The last blizzard in Boston before today was February 2017.

But in the Pacific Northwest it's a different story: The temperature reached 73 degrees Fahrenheit in Seattle, its warmest winter temperature ever recorded.

The blustery weather in the Northeast has left 240,000 customers in Massachusetts without power this afternoon.

PHOTO: A worker repairs power lines during a winter storm, March 13, 2018, in Norwell, Mass. Steven Senne/AP
A worker repairs power lines during a winter storm, March 13, 2018, in Norwell, Mass.

PHOTO: Snow falls causing roads to be covered quickly after plows clean them during a March noreaster, March 13, 2018, in Boston.Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images
Snow falls causing roads to be covered quickly after plows clean them during a March nor'easter, March 13, 2018, in Boston.

Besides Boston, it officially reached blizzard conditions in Martha’s Vineyard, Marshfield, Plymouth and Hyannis today.

Wind gusts in Massachusetts reached 77 mph in Nantucket, 79 mph Hyannis and even 81 mph in East Falmouth.

The top snow total so far is 23.3 inches in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Thundersnow -- when thunder and lightning occur during a snowstorm -- was even reported in Plymouth.

PHOTO: People sled on the Boston Common as Winter Storm Skylar bears down, March 13, 2018, in Boston.Scott Eisen/Getty Images
People sled on the Boston Common as Winter Storm Skylar bears down, March 13, 2018, in Boston.

PHOTO: A front end loader clears the pier at the Boston Harbor Shipyard and Marina in Boston, March 13, 2018.Michael Dwyer/AP
A front end loader clears the pier at the Boston Harbor Shipyard and Marina in Boston, March 13, 2018.

PHOTO: A Norwich, Conn., public works plow truck clears the street during a snow storm, March 13, 2018.Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP
A Norwich, Conn., public works plow truck clears the street during a snow storm, March 13, 2018.

PHOTO: A New Haven Line Metro North train makes its way around a turn at the Metro North Station in Greenwich, Conn., March 13, 2018, as New Englands third noreaster in less than two weeks hits the area with the heaviest snow in the Boston area.Timothy A. Cleary/AFP/Getty Images
A New Haven Line Metro North train makes its way around a turn at the Metro North Station in Greenwich, Conn., March 13, 2018, as New England's third nor'easter in less than two weeks hits the area with the heaviest snow in the Boston area.

The storm has forced the cancelations of over 1,400 flights and Amtrak has suspended service between Boston and New York City.

PHOTO: The road into Logan International Airport is empty as a winter storm bears down, March 13, 2018, in Boston.Scott Eisen/Getty Images
The road into Logan International Airport is empty as a winter storm bears down, March 13, 2018, in Boston.

PHOTO: Terminal C at Logan International Airport is nearly empty as a winter storm bears down, March 13, 2018, in Boston.Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Terminal C at Logan International Airport is nearly empty as a winter storm bears down, March 13, 2018, in Boston.

PHOTO: Information boards at Logan International Airport show hundreds of cancelled flights as a winter storm bears down, March 13, 2018, in Boston.Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Information boards at Logan International Airport show hundreds of cancelled flights as a winter storm bears down, March 13, 2018, in Boston.

Boston public schools are canceled today and Wednesday.

Heavy snow bands are ongoing across Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine this afternoon. Over 1 foot of snow has already fallen in parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts.

So. Much. Snow.

Blizzard conditions will continue in southeast New England through this evening, causing a treacherous commute home.

PHOTO: Futurecast, Tuesday at 7PM.ABC News
Futurecast, Tuesday at 7PM.

By morning the nor’easter will continue to pull away and the heaviest snow will be confined to northern New England.

PHOTO: Futurecast, Wednesday at 7AM.ABC News
Futurecast, Wednesday at 7AM.

The nor’easter will be gone by Wednesday afternoon but the cold air will still bring some snow showers and very blustery conditions across the Northeast.

Snow totals could reach over 2 feet once the storm has passed.

