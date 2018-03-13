Nor'easter pummels Boston as Seattle experiences record heat

It's official: Boston is in the middle of a blizzard as the Northeast gets slammed with the third nor'easter in nearly two weeks.

The last blizzard in Boston before today was February 2017.

But in the Pacific Northwest it's a different story: The temperature reached 73 degrees Fahrenheit in Seattle, its warmest winter temperature ever recorded.

The blustery weather in the Northeast has left 240,000 customers in Massachusetts without power this afternoon.

Besides Boston, it officially reached blizzard conditions in Martha’s Vineyard, Marshfield, Plymouth and Hyannis today.

Wind gusts in Massachusetts reached 77 mph in Nantucket, 79 mph Hyannis and even 81 mph in East Falmouth.

The top snow total so far is 23.3 inches in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Thundersnow -- when thunder and lightning occur during a snowstorm -- was even reported in Plymouth.

The storm has forced the cancelations of over 1,400 flights and Amtrak has suspended service between Boston and New York City.

Boston public schools are canceled today and Wednesday.

Heavy snow bands are ongoing across Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine this afternoon. Over 1 foot of snow has already fallen in parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Waves batter the seawall in Scituate at high tide during Nor’easter. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/XBZLojZh3N — David Bienick (@BienickWCVB) March 13, 2018

So. Much. Snow. A post shared by David Staunton (@dgstaunton) on Mar 13, 2018 at 1:18am PDT

Sandwich, Ma. Tree down on power line. 86 percent people in Sandwich now without power @Wcvb pic.twitter.com/AVRWwwOhwZ — Duke Castiglione (@DukeCastiglione) March 13, 2018

Blizzard conditions will continue in southeast New England through this evening, causing a treacherous commute home.

By morning the nor’easter will continue to pull away and the heaviest snow will be confined to northern New England.

The nor’easter will be gone by Wednesday afternoon but the cold air will still bring some snow showers and very blustery conditions across the Northeast.

Snow totals could reach over 2 feet once the storm has passed.