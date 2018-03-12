3rd nor'easter in 2 weeks to hit East Coast

The Northeast may see its third nor'easter in less than two weeks as winter storm warnings have been issued from Tennessee to North Carolina to Maine.

This comes after two weather systems moving through the central U.S. led to snow from Minnesota to Kentucky and creating winds of up to 70 mph in Texas, where two people were reported dead.

Now a coastal storm is forming off South Carolina and that may prompt rain from Georgia to southern Virginia and snow north of that, from Nashville to Roanoke. Snow also is expected at high elevations in northern Georgia and into Appalachia.

During rush hour tonight, snow will likely continue from Charleston, West Virginia, to Roanoke, Virginia. Rain may become snow as far south as Raleigh, as roads in this region may become slick and dangerous in these conditions. Heavy rain will continue along the coast.

Monday night, the low is expected to strengthen quickly and snow may break out from coastal New Jersey to New York City out to Long Island, as well as much of eastern New England. Wind gusts may top out around 40 mph.

As the storm system speeds northward, heavy snow should move away from many of those areas, leaving behind cold rain showers.

By late Thursday afternoon, the system is forecast to strengthen rapidly and dump heavy snow on the coastal New England. Boston, Cape Cod and Portland, Maine, could see wind gusts as high as 65 mph and blizzard-like conditions.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the storm will weaken as it moves toward the Canadian Maritimes, leaving behind showers and gusty winds in New England.

Southeastern New England will see the heaviest snowfall, where south of Boston 20 inches could pile up as the city proper sees a foot. New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut can expect 8-12 inches as New York City may get about 2 inches.