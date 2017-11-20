Notorious cult leader and murderer Charles Manson dead in prison at 83

Nov 20, 2017, 1:04 AM ET
PHOTO: Charles Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges in connection with the Sharon Tate murder case, 1969, Los Angeles, Calif.AP Photo
Charles Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges in connection with the Sharon Tate murder case, 1969, Los Angeles, Calif.

Notorious murderer Charles Manson died of natural causes on Sunday evening, according to prison officials. He was 83-years-old.

Manson was deemed responsible for a two-day murderous rampage through southern California in August 1969 that left seven people dead.

Pregnant actress Sharon Tate, hairstylist Jay Sebring, heiress Abigail Folger, writer Wojciech Frykowski and teenager Steven Parent, were killed at Tate's rental home on Aug. 9. The next day, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were killed at their home.

While Manson didn't commit the killings himself, he commanded some of his followers to do so.

American actress Sharon Tate, second wife of film director Roman Polanski, in London in this undated photo. She was murdered by followers of Charles Manson.

Charles Manson is seen in court, circa 1986.

"I Don't Have Any Guilt" said long-haired hippie chieftain Charles Manson, 35, in brief press conference in courtroom here, June 18, 1970, where a hearing to continue proceedings in the murder case of musician Dary Hinman was held.

Manson and his followers were convicted in 1971 and sentenced to death, but the death sentences were commuted to life sentences when a California Supreme Court ruling abolished capital punishment in 1972.

