Numbers drawn for $432.5 million Powerball jackpot

The numbers for the $432.5 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Wednesday night around 11 p.m. -- and the owner of the winning ticket may soon be known.

The numbers drawn were 9, 15, 43, 60, 64. The Powerball was 4.

The odds of winning are only one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.