One Powerball ticket among the millions sold across the country has made someone in Massachusetts a very rich person.

The winning ticket for Wednesday's $758.7 million Powerball jackpot is the largest haul in North American history for a single winning ticket.

The ticket was sold at the Pride Station and Store in Chicopee, located some 90 miles west of Boston.

Handy Variety in Watertown and Sandy's Variety in Dorchester both sold a ticket worth $1 million.

Initially, the Massachusetts State Lottery erroneously announced that the jackpot winning ticket was sold at Handy Variety. The lottery issued a correction Thursday morning.

The numbers for the jackpot -- the second-largest Powerball jackpot in history -- were drawn Wednesday night.

The numbers drawn were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26. The Powerball was 4.

"There was one Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday and 9,397,723 additional players won prizes totaling more than $135 million," according to the Powerball website. "The estimated jackpot will be reset to $40 million."

The $758.7 million jackpot is second only to a $1.6 billion prize shared by three people in January 2016.

The current jackpot refers to the annuity option, doled out in 30 payments over 29 years, increasing 5 percent annually. Nearly all winners favor the cash option, which would now be $443.3 million.

As ABC News reported Wednesday morning, Powerball officials told ABC News they expected to sell 170 million tickets between last Saturday and tonight's drawing.

The odds of matching all six numbers are only one in 292.2 million -- but the odds of winning another prize are a bit more encouraging.

Powerball is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, all of which collectively oversee the game.

ABC News' Kelly McCarthy contributed to this report.