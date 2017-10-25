NY Uber driver escapes moments before train crushes his car

A New York Uber driver was forced to abandon his vehicle on Tuesday just moments before a fast-moving train crashed into it, surveillance video showed.

The collision happened at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, halting service on the Long Island Rail Road’s Ronkonkoma branch in some locations.

The driver, Hugh James, said his car stalled on the train tracks in Bethpage, Long Island -- about an hour east of Manhattan -- just as the train was approaching.

The LIRR is working to restore full service after an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks was struck by a train near Bethpage. pic.twitter.com/pPovGqzPpD — LIRR (@LIRR) October 24, 2017

"Someone came to try and help me. He tried to push the car while I put it in reverse. It still would not move," James told ABC’s New York station WABC on Tuesday. "He then saw the train coming and I came out and examined to see what was under the car.

"I could not see clearly so I abandoned the car. I tried to signal the train," he added. "He could not see me."

Normal service resumed a few hours after the incident. No debris was found on the tracks that would cause the car to get stuck, according to a preliminary LIRR investigation.

There were no injuries reported.