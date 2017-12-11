The suspect in custody after what New York City officials called an "attempted terrorist attack" near Times Square this morning told authorities he is self-inspired from ISIS online propaganda, sources said.

The suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, was hospitalized after he was badly injured in the arm and torso from the device that went off in his arms, sources said.

Ullah, originally from Bangladesh, entered the United States seven years ago on a family-based visa and has an address in Brooklyn, sources said.

The explosive was assembled in his apartment, sources said.

Authorities called the explosive an "improvised low-tech explosive device" that was held on the suspect with Velcro and zip ties.

Jason Szenes/EPA

The explosive detonated at about 7:20 a.m. in a subway passageway between Times Square and the Port Authority Bus Terminal. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said hearing of a bomb in the subway is "one of our worst nightmares."

Three people were injured, but none of their wounds appear to be life-threatening, the FDNY said.

The FBI is now searching several Brooklyn locations.