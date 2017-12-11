NYC police respond to reports of explosion at Port Authority Bus Terminal

Police and emergency personnel responded this morning to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York to investigate reports of an "explosion."

Interested in New York? Add New York as an interest to stay up to date on the latest New York news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

The Port Authority is a transportation hub where buses and trains operate from the west side of Midtown Manhattan.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.