NYC police respond to reports of explosion at Port Authority Bus Terminal

Dec 11, 2017, 7:52 AM ET

Police and emergency personnel responded this morning to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York to investigate reports of an "explosion."

The Port Authority is a transportation hub where buses and trains operate from the west side of Midtown Manhattan.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

