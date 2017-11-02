NYC students returned to school saying 'terror wouldn't stop us': Mayor

After a deadly terror attack unfolded near Stuyvesant High School in lower Manhattan Tuesday, the students "saw it as their duty to be back" at school the next day to show "terror would not stop us," the mayor said today.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio visited this morning with students and school officials at Stuyvesant High School, including a teacher who happened to be on the nearby bike path when a truck driver plowed into people there, killing eight and wounding a dozen others. That teacher was injured but still came to work the following day, the mayor said.

The suspect mowed down cyclists and pedestrians on a bike path near West Houston Street and the West Side Highway on Tuesday, then drove south for about a mile, leaving strewn bodies and mangled bicycles in his wake. The suspect crashed into a school bus near Chambers Street, just across from Stuyvesant High School.

De Blasio, who spoke to the media this morning after visiting the school, told reporters that everyone at the school "handled a very tough situation exceptionally well."

"The training and preparation worked," he said of the school security protocols. "They called the alert immediately to shelter in place and students could tell it was not a drill. ... No one stopped and questioned.”

De Blasio said while the school was on lockdown, "students of all backgrounds, every nationality, every faith," were checking on each other and supporting each other. De Blasio said students told him they had great faith that all the adults in the building were protecting them.

After the incident, the students thought it was important to come to school to mourn those who were lost and to show that “terror would not stop us," de Blasio recalled to reporters.

The mayor said it "very moving" to hear teenagers think about their responsibility to respond to an act of terror.

Overall, the solidarity in the school was very evident, the mayor said. "Everyone had each other’s backs and they knew they had to be there for each other," de Blasio said. "And no one, no one, expressed to us a sense of fear or insecurity. They simply were resolute. And it was very very admirable."

Two children and two adults were among the 12 injured. New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña said this morning that one injured student was well enough to attend school the next day. The other child underwent surgery and appears to be on the mend, she said. One adult was released from the hospital and the other adult underwent surgery and should be OK, she said.

The man suspected of plowing into the victims, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, was shot and injured by a police officer after crashing into the school bus. He allegedly was inspired by ISIS videos he watched on his cellphone, according to the criminal complaint against him. Saipov was charged Wednesday with providing support to ISIS and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.