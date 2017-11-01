Father of New York City terror victim: 'I'm not angry ... I'm absolutely hurt'

Nov 1, 2017, 5:09 PM ET
PHOTO: Darren Drakes father, Jimmy, holds a photo of his son who was killed in the New York City truck attack on Oct. 31, 2017.PlayWABC
WATCH 'I'm not angry ... I'm absolutely hurt:' Father of NYC terror victim says

The father of one of the two Americans killed in Tuesday's truck attack in lower Manhattan told reporters, "I'm not even angry."

"I'm not angry at all," victim Darren Drake's father, Jimmy Drake, told reporters. "I'm absolutely hurt."

Darren Drake, 32, of New Milford, New Jersey, would have turned 33 on Nov. 18, according to his father. Darren Drake was his only child.

NYC truck attack: 'All in a day's work' for NYPD officer who shot suspected terrorist

The names of the 8 New York City terror attack victims

How the deadly New York City truck attack unfolded

Darren Drake's family told ABC station WABC-TV in New York that he had weight loss surgery three years ago and rode Citi Bikes to stay in shape.

The other American killed in the attack was Nicholas Cleves, 23, of New York City.

Eight people were killed overall. The other victims were a Belgian mother and five Argentine tourists.