Father of New York City terror victim: 'I'm not angry ... I'm absolutely hurt'

The father of one of the two Americans killed in Tuesday's truck attack in lower Manhattan told reporters, "I'm not even angry."

"I'm not angry at all," victim Darren Drake's father, Jimmy Drake, told reporters. "I'm absolutely hurt."

Darren Drake, 32, of New Milford, New Jersey, would have turned 33 on Nov. 18, according to his father. Darren Drake was his only child.

Darren Drake's family told ABC station WABC-TV in New York that he had weight loss surgery three years ago and rode Citi Bikes to stay in shape.

The other American killed in the attack was Nicholas Cleves, 23, of New York City.

Eight people were killed overall. The other victims were a Belgian mother and five Argentine tourists.