NYC tourist robbed at knifepoint of 'Make America Great Again' hat

Apr 13, 2018, 9:02 AM ET
PHOTO: A "Make America Great Again" hat sits on a table ahead of an election night party for 2016 Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump at the Hilton Midtown hotel in New York, Nov. 8, 2016.PlayAndrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WATCH NYC tourist robbed at knifepoint of 'Make America Great Again' hat

Two men, one brandishing a knife, robbed a New York City tourist of his red "Make America Great Again" hat, police said today.

The 18-year-old Danish victim, whose name was not disclosed, was about to enter the subway in Union Square Thursday at 5:40 p.m. when a man grabbed him from behind and swiped the red baseball-style cap from his head, police said.

There was a struggle over the hat when a second man flashed a knife and pointed it at the victim before the two made off with the hat, police said.

PHOTO: Donald Trump Waves During A Rally Aboard The Battleship USS Iowa in Los Angeles, while wearing a Make America Great Again hat, Sept. 15, 2015.Visions of America/UIG via Getty Images
Donald Trump Waves During A Rally Aboard The Battleship USS Iowa in Los Angeles, while wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat, Sept. 15, 2015.

The hat reads “Make America Great Again,” according to a police source. Also known as “MAGA,” the slogan was popularized by Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The armed suspect was described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, about 6 feet tall with short hair and wearing a brown jacket. Police are seeking the public’s help in finding him and his accomplice.

Comments