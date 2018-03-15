NYPD truck bursts into flames in heart of Manhattan

A New York Police Department truck caught fire after breaking down at a major intersection and sending flames and black smoke billowing over the heart of the city this morning.

The truck fire broke out about 9 a.m. in Columbus Circle, outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower.

"Folks stay back! God forbid it explodes," one NYPD officer told pedestrians in the area.

An NYPD spokeswoman told ABC News that the fire erupted after the truck had a "mechanical issue." She stressed there was no criminal activity involved in the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The NYPD flatbed truck was carrying metal barricades when the engine caught fire and quickly spread to the cab.

Photos of the blaze showed the truck's front engine compartment open as flames consumed the rig.