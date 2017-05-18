Officer tased man 7 times, used choke hold in fatal chase

A Las Vegas police officer involved in a deadly foot chase over the weekend used a stun gun seven times and held a man in a choke before he lost consciousness, authorities said Wednesday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Kenneth Lopera, 31, said he believed Tashii Farmer, 40, was trying to break into to a vehicle when he discharged his Taser and placed him in an unapproved rear neck restraint for more than a minute, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at a press conference Wednesday evening.

Officer Lopera has been placed on paid leave as the department investigates the matter.

Body cam video and security footage provided by the department appears to show Lopera chasing Farmer early Sunday as he ran through an employee-only area of a coffee shop in the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas.

The video, which was shown at the press conference Wednesday, also appears to show the officer, who is white, firing his stun gun several times before putting Farmer, who is black, in a neck restraint until other officers arrived to find Farmer unconscious.

Department officials said previously that the officer had used an approved restraint technique, which is banned in many other cities, but a subsequent investigation revealed that he used a “rear naked choke,” a martial arts chokehold that is not approved.

Farmer would not have faced charges had he survived the incident, according to the department.

The episode began at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday when Farmer approached Lopera and his partner at a casino coffee shop inside the Venetian. Farmer was sweating heavily, looked panicked, and saying people were chasing him, according to the department, before he ran off into the restricted area.

Lopera then ran after the man but lost sight of him before catching up to him outside of the hotel, where the officer said Farmer was attempting to open the tailgate of an occupied pickup truck, according to authorities. Farmer was not armed.

"Don't move! Get on your stomach!" Lopera can be heard yelling in the video before Farmer responds with: "I will! I will!"

The footage then shows Farmer on his back with his arms up before another shock from the Taser stiffens him. Farmer yells out, "Please! Please!"

The two then began to tussle as the officer tries to handcuff Farmer. Lopera hits Farmer in the head and neck from behind as hotel authorities join in to assist as other police officers arrive.

The body cam footage does not capture the alleged choke hold, but it did record Officer Lopera later describing it as a "rear naked choke," according to the department.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, and the toxicology report could take between six and eight weeks to complete, according to the department.

Farmer grew up in Hawaii, where he has two children, and lived with his mother in Las Vegas.

Tynisa Braun, his cousin, said he had a business selling shoes, hats, and apparel.

Brown's mother, Trinita Farmer, told the Associated Press that she does not want to see the footage of the struggle that left her son dead.

"I don't want to look," she said. "I just want to bury my son."

The Associated Press reported that Lopera is being represented by the Las Vegas Police Protective Union. The union's executive director, Steve Grammas, declined the AP's request for comment, saying he had not reviewed video from the incident.

Lopera has not provided a statement to investigators, according to the AP.

ABC's Kayna Whitworth and The Associated Press contributed to this report.