Officials: Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend added to travel watch list

The companion of the Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been put on a U.S. government watch list as the FBI continues to press her for information about the worst mass shooting in modern American history, federal law enforcement officials tell ABC News.

Marilou Danley has been designated as a U.S. Transportation Security Administration "selectee,” meaning authorities will be notified if she attempts to board any flight or cross any border.

The travel designation will require her to undergo extra screening and will notify authorities if she intends to leave the country, two law enforcement sources have told ABC News.

At this stage of the investigation, officials believe that Danley played no part in — and had no knowledge of — her now-deceased boyfriend’s plan to open fire on concertgoers from the Mandalay Bay hotel last week, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500 before killing himself.

On Friday, Matthew Lombard, her attorney, told reporters that she continues to cooperate with authorities.

Investigators believe that Danley’s relationship with Paddock had changed over time, evolving from intimate companion, authorities said, to more of a caretaker of Paddock.

"I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring, quiet man," Danley said in a statement read by her attorney last week. "I loved him and hoped for a quiet future together with him."

She added that she believed, when Paddock bought her a plane ticket to the Philippines and wired her a significant sum of money, she feared that it "was a way of breaking up” with her.

The travel designation, known as a Secondary Security Screening Selectee, will appear on her boarding pass at the airport and indicates authorities want to be alerted if the Filipino native -- who travels under an Australian passport -- makes any effort to travel out of the region or out of the country.

The designation also gives TSA officers the authority to more aggressively search her luggage.

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security did not respond Monday to questions about Danley’s travel status.