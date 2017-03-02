An Ohio couple were arrested on child endangerment charges Tuesday after each was discovered overdosed, according to police, in separate locations in the company of their children.

Nathan Carroll, 29 was discovered by police in his car with an infant in the backseat after his car veered off the road, while Samantha Schigel, 24, was found in their home, also overdosed, but with in the presence of other children.

Police in Lorain, located about 30 miles west of Cleveland, said officers went to the couple's home to inform Schigel that they had found her husband in the aforementioned state, ABC News affiliate WFTS reported.

When they arrived, police say a child answered the door and said her "mommy was sleeping and they could not wake her up," according to WFTS.

Not all of the children in the home had the same parents.

Police determined that she was also experiencing a drug overdose.

Lorain Police Department

Both parents were given naloxone, a heroin antidote, and were taken to Mercy Hospital in Lorain.

When Schigel became responsive, she told police that she and Carroll had snorted a powder they believed to be heroin.

According to a police report obtained by WFTS, she told police that it was her first time using the drug and that she did it to treat pain.

Schigel was arrested on charges of endangering children, while Carroll was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence, implied consent, endangering children, driving under suspension and failure to control, WFTS reported.

After children's services was contacted, three of the children were released to their paternal grandfather. Two children were released to their paternal grandfather.

It was unclear if either Carroll or Schigel had attorneys.