Ohio mother and daughters mysteriously found dead in home: Police

Police in Ohio are investigating the mysterious deaths of a mother and her two young adult daughters, whose bodies were all found Sunday evening.

The mother, 45, and two daughters, ages 21 and 18, were all found in one bedroom at their home in North Royalton, Ohio, about 18 miles outside of Cleveland, Det. Dave Loeding of the North Royalton Police Department said at a news conference. The 911 call was made by a friend of one of the daughters, Loeding said.

Police have ruled out a murder-suicide, Loeding said.

A knife was used in the death of one woman, Loeding said, but for the other two, there is no visible sign of death.

Loeding said there are persons of interest in the case and police are beginning the process of whittling them down.

The crime scene is still active and investigators carried out a lot of bedding out of the home, police said.

Loeding said he does not have knowledge of complaints to the home and he said this is not a high-crime area.