Ohio police officer shocks partner with stun gun, injuring him

An Ohio police officer was injured on Thanksgiving Day after his partner accidentally used a stun gun on him, the Dayton Daily News reported.

The officers were responding to a report of domestic violence on Thursday afternoon when the man believed to be involved in the incident refused to show his identification, the local newspaper reported. The officers then pulled the man from the car, and one of them deployed his Taser when the man refused to cooperate, according to the Dayton Daily News.

During the scuffle, one of the officers was hit with one of stun gun's prongs, causing him to fall back and hit her head on the ground, the video shows. The other prong struck the suspect, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Police dashcam video captures officer being accidentally tased by his colleague during an arrest in Riverside, Ohio. https://t.co/BL55RfdAzy pic.twitter.com/LB1i6IXgDa — ABC News (@ABC) November 29, 2017

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was expected to be OK, according to the Daily News.

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with obstructing official business, failure to disclose personal information and resisting arrest, according to the Daily News. He pleaded not guilty to those charges on Monday.

ABC News could not immediately reach a spokesperson for the police department for comment.