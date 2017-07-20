OJ Simpson's daughter makes impassioned plea to parole board: 'We just want him to come home'

Jul 20, 2017, 2:05 PM ET
PHOTO: O.J. Simpsons daughter, Arnelle Simpson, participates in her fathers probation hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada, July 20, 2017.PlayLovelock Correctional Center
WATCH OJ Simpson's daughter describes him as 'my best friend and my rock'

O.J. Simpson's eldest daughter made an impassioned plea at his parole hearing in Nevada today, urging the board to let her father come home.

"No one really knows how much we have been through, this ordeal in the last nine years," Arnelle Simpson said in a statement to the board, noting that her father "didn't make the right decision" on the day of the robbery in September 2007, for which he is currently serving prison time.

Arnelle Simpson, who is Simpson's daughter from his first wife, Marguerite L. Whitley, described her father as her "best friend" and her "rock."

"We just want him to come home," the 48-year-old said, appearing emotional. "This has been really, truly hard. ... I know that he is remorseful."

Simpson, 70, is currently serving time in Lovelock Correctional Facility in Nevada for kidnapping and armed robbery.

The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners will determine and announce his fate later today.

