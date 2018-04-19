Oklahoma wildfire conditions remain critical, flames reaching up to 70 feet

Apr 19, 2018, 7:27 PM ET
PHOTO: The Rhea fire burns through a grove of red cedar trees near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. Nick Oxford/Reuters
The Rhea fire burns through a grove of red cedar trees near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018.

Western Oklahoma wildfire conditions remain critical, despite unrelenting efforts to contain.

Fire danger remains high to very high, with flames reaching up to 70 feet, the Oklahoma Forestry Services reports. The Rhea Fire in Dewey County continues to be the most active, having burned over 283,000 acres in a week span.

PHOTO: Oklahoma Wildfires

The combination of strong winds and dry vegetation, particularly the eastern red cedar trees, have caused the fires to burn faster than usual, Oklahoma Forestry Services told ABC News. The oil of the cedar trees also increases flammability.

With a lack of rainfall in Oklahoma for over 150 days, dry terrain creates an environment for rapid consumption.

PHOTO: An ABC News weather map shows dry and windy conditions across the Southwestern U.S. on April 19, 2018.ABC News
An ABC News weather map shows dry and windy conditions across the Southwestern U.S. on April 19, 2018.

In total, more than 350,000 acres have burned, and though evacuation centers have closed, additional fires remain active in Woodward County, Beaver/Harper County, and Texas County.

The fires continue to be more critical in the western region.

PHOTO: An ABC News weather map shows wind and fire alerts in the Western United States, April 19, 2018.ABC News
An ABC News weather map shows wind and fire alerts in the Western United States, April 19, 2018.

The fires are currently not expected to move as quickly as the wind has gone down and the humidity has increased, Oklahoma Forestry Services said.

A burn ban remains in effect for 36 counties in western-central Oklahoma due to the fire danger. The fires have killed two people thus far, but with the chance of precipitation ahead, firefighters remain hopeful.

PHOTO: An ABC News weather map shows the fire forecast for Thursday, April 19, 2018.ABC News
An ABC News weather map shows the fire forecast for Thursday, April 19, 2018.

Oklahoma Forestry Services encourages the public to assess their property’s vulnerability to approaching wildfires by visiting www.firewiseusa.org.

