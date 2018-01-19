Olympic star Aly Raisman in court to face abuser Larry Nassar

Jan 19, 2018, 9:44 AM ET
PHOTO: Aly Raisman during an artistic gymnastics training session, Aug. 4, 2016 at the Arena Olimpica do Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. PlayAlex Livesey/Getty Images, FILE
Olympic gymnastics star Aly Raisman showed up in a Michigan courtroom Friday to face down Larry Nassar, the former doctor who molested her and scores of other elite female athletes.

Raisman, 23, appeared in Ingram County Circuit Court in Lansing and took a seat in the courtroom gallery, just feet away from the Nassar.

Initially, a prosecutor was expected to read a statement from her. But her presence at the hearing indicated she might address Nassar directly.

PHOTO: Olympic gymnastics star Aly Raisman showed up in a Michigan courtroom, Jan. 19, 2018, to face down Larry Nassar, the former doctor who molested her and scores of other elite female athletes.WLNS
Nassar pleaded guilty in November to sexually assaulting seven girls, but Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is allowing many more victims to speak in court.

The disgraced doctor has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges. He has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 125 women and girls in civil lawsuits.

Among the young women who say they were molested by Nassar are Olympic medalists McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas, Jamie Dantzscher and Simone Biles.

