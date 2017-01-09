A 17-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department was shot and killed in the line of duty in the Florida city this morning, and a manhunt is underway for the suspected killer, authorities said.

The victim, identified as Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, whom officials noted is also a wife and mother, "will be missed beyond words," Orlando police wrote on Twitter. Police at the news conference called her a hero. The shooting happened just after 7 a.m.

Police identified the suspect in the killing as Markeith Loyd, and said he is known to officers and is considered dangerous.

Orlando Police Department

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.