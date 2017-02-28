Parts of the Midwest were hit with severe weather Tuesday evening, including tornadoes and thunderstorms that are expected to continue through Tuesday evening.

In Illinois, several tornadoes have been reported from Little Rock to Chicago, where Tornado Watches are in effect until 10 p.m. CT.

Some of the most widespread damage was found in Ottawa, Illinois, southwest of Chicago. The warning for this area described the tornado responsible for the damage as particularly dangerous.

Multiple warnings are also still in place near Little Rock, Poplar Bluff and Chicago. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner announced Tuesday evening that the State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield has been activated.

A photo out of central Illinois shows a large tornado forming over farmland.

ABC

A Tornado Watch was also issued for northern Missouri until 2 a.m., with damaging winds and hail and isolated tornadoes expected in the area. Flash flooding will also be a concern across the Ohio Valley, where Flash Flood Watches are in effect. From Arkansas to Indiana, there were more than 70 reports of hail, some up to the size of baseballs.