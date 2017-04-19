Former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez was discovered dead this morning after hanging himself in his jail cell, according to the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

In a statement, the MDOC said that corrections officers found Hernandez at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at about 3:05 a.m. EST, after which resuscitation efforts were attempted. He was subsequently tranported to UMASS Leominster hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. EST by a hospital doctor.

"Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window," the MDOC statement read. "Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items."

Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating the scene, the MDOC said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Matt Foster contributed to this report.