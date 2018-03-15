FIU bridge collapse: Several killed after pedestrian bridge at Florida college collapses

Mar 15, 2018, 3:02 PM ET
PHOTO: First responders were seen tending to injured victims on the scene of a pedestrian bridge that collapsed on the Florida International University campus.
A pedestrian bridge stretching across a street on the Florida International University campus in Miami collapsed Thursday afternoon, killing multiple people, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Aerial footage showed first responders tending to victims on the scene, searching for people in the rubble and loading others on stretchers into ambulances.

Five to six vehicles were crushed in the collapse, the highway patrol said.

First responders were seen tending to injured victims on the scene of a pedestrian bridge that collapsed on the Florida International University campus.

Witness Tiona Page told ABC News that the screams coming from the cars were "terrifying."

"As soon as I looked outside, I saw dust flying everywhere," she said. "I knew the bridge had collapsed."

Cars could be seen trapped beneath the fallen bridge.

In a statement, the university said it was "shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding on campus."

"At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information," the university said. "We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene."

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he was aware of the collapse and that he would be in "constant communication" with law enforcement throughout the day.

A section of 8th Street was closed earlier this month to allow workers to position the 174-foot bridge, according to PantherNOW, a university newspaper.

FIU touted the bridge to be a first of its kind, tweeting that it swung into place on Saturday.

According to an FIU press release, the 174-foot, 950-ton bridge was just installed "in a few hours" using "accelerated bridge construction" methods, which the university said "reduces potential risks to workers, commuters, and pedestrians and minimizes traffic interruptions."

The street that the bridge stretches over, 8th Street, is a busy road that runs from downtown Miami and west, all the way to the Everglades.

Colapso el puente de FIU y la Calle 8!!! En estos momentos!!!

FIU is one of the top 10 largest universities in the country, with nearly 54,000 students enrolled, according to its website.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

