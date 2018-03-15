Florida bridge that collapsed was touted as 'engineering feat come to life'

Mar 15, 2018, 3:39 PM ET
PHOTO: First responders were seen tending to injured victims on the scene of a pedestrian bridge that collapsed on the Florida International University campus in Miami, March 15, 2018.
WATCH Several killed after pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapses

An emerging way of installing bridges was touted as an "engineering feat," a model for the future with safety at the forefront.

Now just four days after being installed using that method, a bridge connecting a college campus to a nearby residential area collapsed over a busy highway, killing several people.

The bridge was built in full before being rotated and moved into place over a portion of 8th Street, US 41, in just a few hours.

The 174-foot, 950-ton section of the bridge was built to the side of where it was eventually rotated over eight lanes of the highway, according to a press release announcing the installation of the bridge.

"FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully," said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg said in a statement earlier this month. "We are filled with pride and satisfaction at seeing this engineering feat come to life and connect our campus to the surrounding community where thousands of our students live."

The pedestrian bridge was intended to provide a safe passage for students from Florida International University, which has its campus on one side of the highway, to a neighborhood called Sweetwater, where thousands of students live.

PHOTO: A pedestrian collapses at the Florida International University, March 15, 2018, in Miami.
A pedestrian collapses at the Florida International University, March 15, 2018, in Miami.

The bridge was not yet open, but the installation process had been celebrated as an engineering success.

The press release said the FIU-Sweetwater UniversityCity Bridge was the largest pedestrian bridge moved using self-propelled modular transportation. That method involves a large vehicle with a flat platform that is used to move large segments of pre-constructed materials that are then lifted into place.

"It will be the largest pedestrian bridge move via a Self-Propelled Modular Transportation (SPMT) in U.S. history," according to a fact sheet released by FIU and the City of Sweetwater.

The release quotes Atorod Azizinamini, the chair of FIU's civil and environmental engineering department, and the director of the school's Accelerated Bridge Construction University Transportation Center, which specializes in this type of construction.

"Building the major element of the bridge – its main span superstructure – outside of the traveled way and away from busy Eighth Street is a milestone," Azizinamini said in the press release.

PHOTO: Emergency personnel responds to a collapsed pedestrian bridge connecting Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in the Miami area.
Emergency personnel responds to a collapsed pedestrian bridge connecting Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway crushing at least five vehicles.

The bridge cost $14.2 million and its funding came as part of a $19.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Construction of the bridge began last spring; the bridge was expected to be completed early next year.

It was designed to withstand a Category 5 hurricane and have a design life that would exceed 100 years, according to the fact sheet.

