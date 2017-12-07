2 students killed in shooting at New Mexico high school: Police

Dec 7, 2017, 12:48 PM ET
PHOTO: Two students are dead from a shooting at Aztec High School in Aztec, New Mexico, Dec. 7, 2017.PlaySamantha Gurule
WATCH 2 people shot at New Mexico high school: Police

Two students were killed at a New Mexico high school this morning, according to the New Mexico State Police.

The suspected shooter is also dead, the state police wrote on Twitter Thursday.

The shooting took place at Aztec High School in Aztec, about 180 miles northwest of Albuquerque, according to police.

No other injuries were reported, the state police added.

PHOTO: Two students are dead from a shooting at Aztec High School in Aztec, New Mexico, Dec. 7, 2017.Samantha Gurule
Two students are dead from a shooting at Aztec High School in Aztec, New Mexico, Dec. 7, 2017.

PHOTO: Aztec High School is seen in this undated image from Google.Google
Aztec High School is seen in this undated image from Google.

The school was placed on lockdown and evacuated, and parents have been directed to a separate area to pick up their children, the San Juan County Sherriff's Office wrote on its Facebook page.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) told ABC News that its agents are heading to the school.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Comments