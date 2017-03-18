Person detained after hopping bike-rack barrier along White House fence

A person was detained Saturday after hopping over a bike-rack barrier along the north fence of the White House, sources familiar with the incident told ABC News.

The person, whom sources said is a male, did not make it over the White House fence, sources said.

The suspect is being interviewed. Sources said he wanted to deliver a letter to someone in the Trump administration.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that the individual jumped a bike rack on Pennsylvania Ave., not the White House fence.

Individual jumped bike rack on Pennsylvania Ave, not @WhiteHouse fence. Great response by @SecretService — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 18, 2017

Saturday's incident comes after an intruder scaled a White House fence last week. The Secret Service said Friday that last week's intruder was on the grounds for approximately 16 minutes before he was arrested.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.