Person detained after hopping bike-rack barrier along White House fence

Mar 18, 2017, 1:38 PM ET
A person was detained Saturday after hopping over a bike-rack barrier along the north fence of the White House, sources familiar with the incident told ABC News.

The person, whom sources said is a male, did not make it over the White House fence, sources said.

The suspect is being interviewed. Sources said he wanted to deliver a letter to someone in the Trump administration.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that the individual jumped a bike rack on Pennsylvania Ave., not the White House fence.

Saturday's incident comes after an intruder scaled a White House fence last week. The Secret Service said Friday that last week's intruder was on the grounds for approximately 16 minutes before he was arrested.

