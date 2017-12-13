The duo police have identified as persons of interest in the disappearance of Sydney Loofe, the Nebraska woman whose body was found last week after she was reported missing in November, were indicted on unrelated fraud charges on Tuesday, according to the FBI's Omaha Division.

Aubrey Trail, 51, and Bailey Boswell, 23, were charged with transportation of stolen goods, securities, moneys, state tax stamps or articles used in aiding and abetting these types of crimes, according to the indictment. The crimes were uncovered during the course of the FBI's investigation into Loofe's death.

Trail and Boswell remain persons of interest in the disappearance and death of Loofe, officials said.

Loofe was reported missing on Nov. 16 after not showing up for work in Lincoln, Nebraska. Family members told authorities Loofe had gone on a date with a woman she had met through Tinder. She had shared a photo on Snapchat and written "ready for my date" the night before going missing. Authorities believe Boswell was the woman who Loofe met for the date.

Trail was Boswell's roommate, according to authorities.

"By their own statements on social media, we believe that Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell were two of the last people known to have been with Sydney prior to her disappearance," Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said before Loofe's body was recovered.

The 24-year-old Loofe's body was found Dec. 4 in rural Clay Center, Nebraska, about 90 miles west of Lincoln.

Boswell said in a now-deleted Facebook video that she dropped off Loofe at a friend's house after their date.