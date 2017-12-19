See photos taken from inside the wrecked Amtrak train in Washington state

Dec 19, 2017, 10:22 AM ET
PHOTO: This image shows the interior of the Amtrak train after it derailed going over a bridge near Dupont, Washington, Dec. 18, 2017.
WATCH At least 3 dead after Amtrak train derails

A passenger who survived the deadly Amtrak train derailment in Washington state Monday morning provided images from inside the train to ABC News, revealing shattered windows and a damaged train car in the aftermath of the crash.

After the derailment, Chris Scholl told ABC News he stayed on the train to help the injured.

PHOTO: This image shows the interior of the Amtrak train after it derailed going over a bridge near Dupont, Washington, Dec. 18, 2017.
This image shows the interior of the Amtrak train after it derailed going over a bridge near Dupont, Washington, Dec. 18, 2017.

PHOTO: This image shows the interior of the Amtrak train after it derailed going over a bridge near Dupont, Washington, Dec. 18, 2017.Courtesy Chris Scholl
This image shows the interior of the Amtrak train after it derailed going over a bridge near Dupont, Washington, Dec. 18, 2017.

Scholl said he saw one wounded man who apparently had been thrown into a wall. Blood was dripping from the wall and on to the floor.

Scholl said he checked the man's breathing; he appeared conscious but not lucid.

"We had made sure everyone in our car was OK and had gotten one of the windows open," he said. While others called the police, he said he focused on writing down what was happening.

"I work in insurance as a claim handler so it seemed like something that someone should do," he said. "I was mostly trying to stay calm and think of the things to do that other people wouldn't or couldn't."

First responders instructed Scholl and others to leave the scene because it wasn't safe, Scholl said.

PHOTO: This image shows the scene of the accident when an Amtrak train derailed going over a bridge near Dupont, Washington, Dec. 18, 2017.
This image shows the scene of the accident when an Amtrak train derailed going over a bridge near Dupont, Washington, Dec. 18, 2017.

PHOTO: This image shows the exterior of the Amtrak train after it derailed going over a bridge near Dupont, Washington, Dec. 18, 2017.
This image shows the exterior of the Amtrak train after it derailed going over a bridge near Dupont, Washington, Dec. 18, 2017.

PHOTO: This image shows the exterior of the Amtrak train after it derailed going over a bridge near Dupont, Washington, Dec. 18, 2017.Courtesy Chris Scholl
This image shows the exterior of the Amtrak train after it derailed going over a bridge near Dupont, Washington, Dec. 18, 2017.

More than 80 passengers and crew members were on board when the train -- which was on the inaugural run of a new route -- derailed Monday morning near Dupont, about 20 miles south of Tacoma.

PHOTO: An aerial shot captures the wreckage of a train derailment in Washington state, Dec.18, 2017.
An aerial shot captures the wreckage of a train derailment in Washington state, Dec.18, 2017.

PHOTO: Investigators work at the scene of a Amtrak train derailment on Dec. 18, 2017 in DuPont, Wash.
Investigators work at the scene of a Amtrak train derailment on Dec. 18, 2017 in DuPont, Wash.

All but one of the train's 14 cars jumped the tracks, killing three people on board, officials said.

Five cars and two semi-trucks on the freeway below were struck by the train, but no one on the highway was killed.

PHOTO: This image shows the exterior of the Amtrak train after it derailed going over a bridge near Dupont, Washington, Dec. 18, 2017.
This image shows the exterior of the Amtrak train after it derailed going over a bridge near Dupont, Washington, Dec. 18, 2017.

PHOTO: This image shows the exterior of the Amtrak train after it derailed going over a bridge near Dupont, Washington, Dec. 18, 2017.Courtesy Chris Scholl
This image shows the exterior of the Amtrak train after it derailed going over a bridge near Dupont, Washington, Dec. 18, 2017.

