Donald Trump, real estate mogul, entrepreneur and billionaire, poses in the foyer of his home in Greenwich, Connecticut, in August 1987. Trump followed in his father's footsteps by becoming a real estate developer, but garnered fame as a reality TV star and ultimately was elected to the White House. Joe McNally/Getty Images

Donald Trump's senior portrait for the New York Military Academy in Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York, 1964. At the age of 13, Donald was sent away to attend the academy and to learn discipline. He later attended Fordham University and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance and Commerce. He received four educational deferments and one medical deferment from the Vietnam War draft. Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Developer Donald Trump, center, points to model of proposed Convention Center to be built over the Penn-Central Railroad Yards in New York City, Dec. 18, 1975. At his side are architects Jordan Gruzen (left) and Der Scutt. He helped persuade the city to build the convention center and made $833,000 when the city bought the land, but his proposal was not accepted. Scutt would be the architect and designer behind Trump Tower in Manhattan. Harry Hamburg/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Donald Trump, far left, son of the city developer Fred C. Trump, attends a launching ceremony for the New York Hyatt Hotel, along with, from left, Mayor Ed Koch of New York, Governor Hugh Carey and Robert T. Dormer, executive vice president of the Urban Development Corp., June 28, 1978. Trump began his real estate business with a million-dollar loan from his father and made a splash with the renovation of the old Commodore Hotel into the Grand Hyatt. AP Photo

Donald Trump, Whitney Houston and Cissy Houston pose for a group photo in San Francisco in 1980. Trump considered himself a friend of Whitney Houston’s and attended her wedding to Bobbi Brown in 1992. Clarence Gatson/Gado/Getty Images

Donald Trump, Mayor Ed Koch and Roy Cohn attend the Trump Tower opening in Oct. 1, 1983, in New York City. The apartment and retail building on 5th Avenue quickly became the most famous Trump property, and features a 6-story atrium with pink marble and an 80-foot waterfall. Trump Tower would become the headquarters for the Trump Organization and Trump’s main residence. Roy Cohn, famed as a tenacious lawyer, was a close confident and mentor to Trump. Cohen was at Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s side, and helped convict the Rosenbergs of spying and helped elect Nixon. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Donald Trump holds the bridle of a polo pony while talking with Andy Warhol, Nov. 4, 1983. Trump was often seen at Studio 54, the infamous New York celebrity club. Mario Suriani/AP Photo

Donald Trump with his first wife, Ivana at the Costume Institute Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Dec. 9, 1985. The couple married in 1977 and went through a very public divorce which was finalized in 1992. Tom Gates/Archive Photos/Getty Images

The Trump family, circa 1986, pose for a family photo. Donald had three children with his first wife Ivana: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. Norman Parkinson/Corbis via Getty Images

Donald Trump and his father Fred Trump attend the opening of the Wollman Rink in Central Park in New York City, Nov. 6, 1987. After falling into disrepair, the city began a $12 million renovation that failed after six years. Trump negotiated with the then-mayor of New York, Ed Koch, to let him rebuild the rink. The project was done two months ahead of schedule and almost a million dollars less than the budgeted cost. The city took a percentage of the rink’s profits, but Trump’s organization and another firm that operated the rink split the balance. Dennis Caruso/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Donald Trump, Don King and Barbara Walters attend a book party, Dec. 12, 1987, at Trump Tower in New York City, for Trump's first book, "The Art of the Deal," co-written with journalist Tony Schwartz. The book became a New York Times bestseller and made Donald Trump a household name. During Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Schwartz came out against Trump for president and expressed remorse in writing the book. Ron Galella/WireImage via Getty Images

Donald Trump at the opening of the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, April 5, 1990. He acquired the largest hotel-casino in the world after buying several other casinos in Atlantic City. In 2009, Trump sold his interest in the Trump Taj Mahal. In 2016, the casino closed amid after multiple bankruptcies and a workers’ strike. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo

Donald Trump touches Marla Maples' stomach to confirm published reports that she was pregnant with his child, April 7, 1993. The couple, who had been having an affair while Trump was still married to Ivana, tied the knot two months after the birth of their daughter, Tiffany. The couple split in 1997 and were divorced in 1999. AI DO/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump dips his bride, Marla Maples, in front of photographers after their wedding ceremony at New York City's Plaza Hotel, Dec. 20, 1993. Kathy Willens/AP Photo

New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump pose with jackhammers at the groundbreaking for the Trump International Hotel and Tower, New York, June 21, 1995. Tax records shared with The New York Times showed he declared a $916 million loss that year which would have allowed him to skip paying federal income taxes for years. Rose Hartman/Getty Images

Donald Trump poses for a photo with then-girlfriend Melania Knauss and Alec Baldwin at the Carol M. Baldwin breast cancer research fund benefit in New York City, Oct. 8, 1999. Trump first met Knauss, a Slovenian-born model, in 1998 at a fashion week party and the two began dating shortly after. Trump and Knauss, who is more than 20 years younger, were married in a lavish ceremony at his Mar-a-Largo resort in 2005. She gave birth to their son in 2006. Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Donald Trump talks to members of the press from atop a Beverly Hills, California, hotel, Dec. 6, 1999. Trump formed a presidential exploratory committee with the Reform Party after having left the Republican Party. Trump ultimately decided against running for president, citing internal fighting within the party. Chris Pizzello/AP Photo

Donald Trump shakes hands with Rev. Al Sharpton at a ribbon cutting ceremony for Sharpton's National Action Network Convention, April 5, 2002, in New York City. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Donald Trump speaks at a birthday party in his honor, with Miss Universe Jennifer Hawkins and Miss USA Shandi Finnessey at The Trump Taj Mahal on June 6, 2004, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. From 1996 until 2015 Trump was an owner of both pageants. After he made derogatory statements about immigrants in 2015, NBC cut ties to Trump and declined to air the pageants. Donald B. Kravitz/Getty Images

Donald Trump holds a news conference at Trump Tower in New York, May 18, 2005, standing next to a 9-foot-tall model of Twin Towers II, an alternative to the Freedom Tower design that was approved by the city to be built on Ground Zero. The model Trump promoted, designed by Kenneth Gardner, would be replicas of the Twin Towers destroyed on Sept. 11, 2001, but stronger and a floor higher. During the press conference, Trump called the Freedom Tower design the “worst pile of crap architecture.” Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Showgirls flank Donald Trump and Phil Ruffin, owner of the New Frontier Hotel and Casino, as they prepare to cut a ribbon at a ceremonial groundbreaking for the 64-story Trump International Hotel and Tower Las Vegas, July 12, 2005. In November 2016, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that the owners had engaged in unfair labor practices for refusing to bargain with a union representing housekeepers and other service employees at the hotel. Trump and Ruffin appealed the ruling in federal court but in late December dropped the case, and a four-year agreement with the union was announced. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump talk with Stefani Schaeffer, center, during an episode of "The Apprentice" in Hollywood, California, which aired April 22, 2007. The reality show, in which contestants compete for a job with the Trump Organization, debuted in 2004 and quickly became a hit along with the catchphrase “You’re fired.” In 2016, it was announced that Trump would remain an executive producer on the spin-off show “Celebrity Apprentice,” hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger. FilmMagic via Getty Images

Donald Trump, his wife Melania and their son, Barron, pose for a photo after he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Jan. 16, 2007. Trump earned the star for hosting and producing the TV show “The Apprentice.” Damian Dovargane/AP

Donald Trump and his children Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Jr., attend a press conference at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, Sept. 24, 2008. The hotel would be the second-tallest building in Chicago, after the Sears Tower. Amanda Rivkin/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump places a ribbon on Miss California Carrie Prejean during a press conference at Trump Tower, May 12, 2009, in New York. Trump announced that Prejean will keep her title despite controversy over semi-nude photos and charges by state pageant officials that she had abandoned her duties to devote time to support the opposition to same-sex marriage. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump and Sarah Palin sat down for pizza at Famous Famiglia Pizza in New York, May 31, 2011. Palin was still weighing a bid for the White House, while Trump had decided not to run for president. Trump said, “She didn't ask me (to run with her) but I'll tell you, she's a terrific woman." John Roca/NY Daily News/Getty Images

Donald Trump announces his bid for the presidency in the 2016 presidential race during an event at Trump Tower in New York, June 16, 2015. Trump’s speech caused controversy over his remarks: “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best...they’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.” Trump also declared he would build a wall on the U.S./Mexico border and have Mexico pay for it. Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump leaves with his campaign manager Corey Lewandowski after giving a news conference in Dubuque, Iowa, Aug. 25, 2015. Lewandowski joined the campaign at the start, but was fired on Jan. 20, 2016, amid infighting between him and campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who later resigned on Aug. 19, 2016, after reports questioned his ties to Russia. Over the course of the primaries, Trump’s campaign team dealt with a number of staff departures. Trump later hired Republican pollster Kellyanne Conway as his campaign manager. Charlie Neibergall/AP

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures during the Republican presidential debate hosted by CNN, Dec. 15, 2015 in Las Vegas. Trump was one of 17 Republicans running for president. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump at Trump Tower in New York City following his victory in the Indiana primary on May 03, 2016. Trump beat rival Ted Cruz decisively in a contest that many analysts believed was the last chance for any other Republican candidate to catch up with Trump in the delegate count. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump with his running mate, Mike Pence, during the final day of the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. Trump announced that Pence, the governor of Indiana, would be his running mate July 16, 2016. Trump previously scheduled the announcement for July 15, but rescheduled after reports of his pick leaked to the press. Tannen Maury/EPA

Donald Trump lets “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon tousle his hair during an appearance, Sept. 15, 2016. Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Donald Trump talks to campaign manager Kellyanne Conway in the spin room after his first debate against Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, Sept. 26, 2016. Conway is the first female GOP campaign manager and became a regular figure on the morning show circuit. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Donald Trump holds a press conference with President Bill Clinton's accusers, from right, Paula Jones, Kathy Shelton, Juanita Broaddrick, and Kathleen Willey, before the second presidential debate with Hillary Clinton, Oct. 9, 2016, in St. Louis. Two days before, a video was released of a 2005 conversation between Trump and then-“Hollywood Access” host Billy Bush where Trump bragged about groping women without their consent. The video caused some Republicans to withdraw their support. Trump argued in the Oct. 9 debate, “If you look at Bill Clinton, far worse. Mine are words, his was action.” Evan Vucci/AP

Former contestant on “The Apprentice,” Summer Zervos, left, said Donald Trump made unwanted sexual contact with her at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2007 at a press conference in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 2016. Trump denied the allegations, saying, "I vaguely remember Ms. Zervos as one of the many contestants on ‘The Apprentice’ over the years. To be clear, I never met her at a hotel or greeted her inappropriately a decade ago.” Several women made similar allegations against Trump following the release of the 2005 tape. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

Hillary Clinton departs the stage following the third and final presidential debate with Donald Trump at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Oct. 19, 2016. The two began their series of debates amicably, but at the conclusion of final debate, Trump hung back in order to avoid shaking Clinton’s hand as they had done previously. Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images

People cheer as voting results for Iowa come in at Donald Trump's election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown on Nov. 8, 2016, in New York City. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of Nov. 9, 2016, in New York City. In a major upset, Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the presidential race and will succeed President Barack Obama, becoming the 45th president of the United States. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Barack Obama invited President-elect Donald Trump to the White House for a meeting following his election win. The two met in the Oval Office, where they shook hands in front of members of the press, Nov. 10, 2016. It was their first meeting and Trump's first visit to the White House. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo