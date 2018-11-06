Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan takes a selfie with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the Jubilee Bridge at the Esplanade in Singapore, June 11, 2018, the day before the historic summit between Kim and President Trump. Lynn Bo Bo/EPA via Shutterstock

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, June 11, 2018, in Singapore. Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump waves from inside his car as he heads into the Istana Presidential Palace, where he will meet with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, June 11, 2018. Mast Irham/EPA via Shutterstock

North Koreans watch a large screen at the country’s main train station airing video of leader Kim Jong Un shaking hands with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his trip to a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sentosa Island, June 11, 2018. Jon Chol Jin/AP

Singaporeans gather in front of the Istana Presidential Palace to catch a glimpse of President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as they arrive for their meeting in Singapore, June 11, 2018. Mast Irham/EPA via Shutterstock